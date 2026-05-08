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Five reasons to add peas into your diet

By Rachel Woods, Associate Professor, University of Nottingham; University of Lincoln
Peas aren’t often seen as a particularly exciting vegetable. They tend to be treated as a basic side dish or something people eat out of habit, rather than choice. But they’re also cheap, widely available and contain a combination of nutrients that can have a positive impact on our health.

While peas will not transform health on their own, when eaten regularly they can provide a useful contribution to daily protein, fibre and micronutrients intake.

Here are a few reasons why peas are worth…The Conversation


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