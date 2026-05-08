Why Trump’s $2 billion buyoff to cancel offshore wind farms is a bad deal for American taxpayers and the US energy supply
By Christopher Niezrecki, Director of the Center for Energy Innovation, UMass Lowell
Ben Link, Deputy Director of the Ralph O’Connor Sustainable Energy Institute, Johns Hopkins University
Zoe Getman-Pickering, Program Director of the Academic Center for Reliability and Resilience of Offshore Wind, UMass Amherst
Communities have been laying the groundwork for offshore energy projects for years and counting on the jobs and energy supply.
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- Friday, May 8, 2026