Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Trump’s $2 billion buyoff to cancel offshore wind farms is a bad deal for American taxpayers and the US energy supply

By Christopher Niezrecki, Director of the Center for Energy Innovation, UMass Lowell
Ben Link, Deputy Director of the Ralph O’Connor Sustainable Energy Institute, Johns Hopkins University
Zoe Getman-Pickering, Program Director of the Academic Center for Reliability and Resilience of Offshore Wind, UMass Amherst
Communities have been laying the groundwork for offshore energy projects for years and counting on the jobs and energy supply.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Elections 2026: Experts react to the Reform surge and Labour losses
~ “For us, almost everything is at stake”: How students from the Pacific took the fight against climate change to the world’s top court
~ The ocean is fighting climate change and we’re trying to help it – here’s how
~ How a repurposed medical device is helping us investigate ancient climate tipping points
~ Our Land: who owns the countryside? New documentary explores the access divide in England and Wales
~ Why climate action stalls, despite widespread popular support
~ Why politicians can’t fix potholes permanently
~ English local elections 2026: a story of a new kind of politics
~ Israel’s destructive actions in Lebanon are normalising war without rules
~ What’s next for the ISIS families? This is how ‘de-radicalisation’ programs work in Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter