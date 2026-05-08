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Human Rights Observatory

People with premenstrual dysphoric disorder have higher rates of suicidal thinking, planning and attempts

By Eliza Zhitnik, PhD Student in Health Policy and Management, UMass Amherst
Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, Assistant Professor of Health Promotion and Policy, UMass Amherst
A large review of existing literature shines a light on the little-known condition and points to the need for a better understanding of who is at risk and how to prevent and treat it.The Conversation


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