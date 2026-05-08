People with premenstrual dysphoric disorder have higher rates of suicidal thinking, planning and attempts
By Eliza Zhitnik, PhD Student in Health Policy and Management, UMass Amherst
Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, Assistant Professor of Health Promotion and Policy, UMass Amherst
A large review of existing literature shines a light on the little-known condition and points to the need for a better understanding of who is at risk and how to prevent and treat it.
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- Friday, May 8, 2026