Teens aren’t as disengaged as you may think: What adults get wrong about adolescents’ civic contributions
By Kimia Shirzad, Associate Researcher and Adjunct Instructor in Recreation, Park and Tourism Management, Penn State
Jen Agans, Associate Professor of Recreation, Park and Tourism Management, Penn State
Young people don’t all contribute in the same way, and understanding the broader picture is the starting point for adults who want to support them.
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- Friday, May 8, 2026