Elections 2026: Experts react to the Reform surge and Labour losses
By Thomas Lockwood, PhD Researcher in Politics, York St John University
Alia Middleton, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Surrey
Karl Pike, Lecturer in British Politics/Public Policy, School of Politics and International Relations, Queen Mary University of London
Tim Bale, Professor of Politics, Queen Mary University of London
The 2026 elections are shaping up to be a seismic moment for politics in the UK. Across England’s local elections, Labour is facing up to a devastating result while Reform UK has picked up hundreds of seats from a standing start. Throughout the day as results come in from across England, Scotland and Wales, our panel is providing context, analysis and expert insights.
Big wins for Reform, but can it deliver?
Alia Middleton, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Surrey
Reform UK’s surge in areas such as Newcastle-under-Lyme…
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- Friday, May 8, 2026