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“For us, almost everything is at stake”: How students from the Pacific took the fight against climate change to the world’s top court

By Amnesty International
“In late 2019, I joined a group of 27 law students from the University of the South Pacific in Vanuatu that came together to take climate change to the world’s highest court. We knew all too well the cost of the climate crisis to the region. We came from communities where a monthly king-tide means […] The post “For us, almost everything is at stake”: How students from the Pacific took the fight against climate change to the world’s top court appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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