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Human Rights Observatory

South Africans are far less tolerant of migrants than before – hotspots, drivers and solutions

By Steven Gordon, Chief Research Specialist., Human Sciences Research Council
Anti-immigrant marches in several major South African cities (such as Tshwane and Johannesburg) in early May 2026 once again led to questions being asked about xenophobia in post-apartheid South Africa.

In the wake of the protests President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans to embrace solidarity with their African neighbours. For their part, foreign…The Conversation


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