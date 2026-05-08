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The ocean is fighting climate change and we’re trying to help it – here’s how

By Katryna Niva, Cassar Lab, Duke University
Alireza Merikhi, Cassar Lab, Duke University
Nicolas Cassar, Professor & Senior Associate Dean, Nicholas School of the Environment, Duke University
We replaced the stove with plywood, turning the kitchen of the dive boat into an impromptu research lab. Plugging in wires and connecting tubing, we assembled a scientific instrument within the cramped cabin.

Then we cast off into Halifax Harbour, Canada, surveying the turquoise waters for signs of an unusual test: could we use the ocean itself to remove carbon dioxide from the air?

Carbon dioxide (CO₂) is the most important driver of climate change, but it cannot be seen. Its…The Conversation


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