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Human Rights Observatory

Our Land: who owns the countryside? New documentary explores the access divide in England and Wales

By Ben Mayfield, Lecturer in Law, Lancaster University
Directed by Orban Wallace, Our Land explores the countryside access debate in England and Wales through interviews, pastoral shots, lavish illustrations and a walk in the country where the sun always seems to shine.

One percent of landowners own 50% of English and Welsh land. But the right of open access to land by the public, or the “right to roam”, extends…The Conversation


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