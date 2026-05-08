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Human Rights Observatory

Why climate action stalls, despite widespread popular support

By Laurie Parsons, Reader in Human Geography, Royal Holloway, University of London
Recognising the power and subjectivity of the lenses through which we observe and narrate the climate reveals new ways to make positive change.The Conversation


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