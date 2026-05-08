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What’s next for the ISIS families? This is how ‘de-radicalisation’ programs work in Australia

By Clarke Jones, Research Fellow, Research School of Psychology, Australian National University
Amid great media attention, four women and nine children with links to Islamic State have returned from Syria to Australia.

Three of the women were arrested by police after touching down in Melbourne and Sydney on Thursday night. One was charged with terror-related offences after arriving in Sydney, while two…The Conversation


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