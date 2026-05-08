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Richard Lewer wins Archibald Prize with radiant portrait of traditional healer Iluwanti Ken

By Aiden Magro, Art History Tutor, University of Sydney
It is perhaps the way Ken is brought forward by the bright yellow ochre background that gives the work its greatest sense of presence.The Conversation


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