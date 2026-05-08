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Minister Anika Wells repays more than $10,000 after four travel claims found to have breached rules

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Anika Wells has repaid more than $10,100, which includes a penalty, after an audit found she wrongly claimed travel expenses on four occasions.The Conversation


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