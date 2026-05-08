Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IS-linked women are facing a raft of criminal charges. A legal expert explains the laws at play

By Donald Rothwell, Professor of International Law, Australian National University
After multiple attempts to leave Syria, four ISIS-linked women (often referred to as “ISIS brides”) and nine children have arrived back in Australia.

The government has long promised that if these women, who are Australian citizens and have Australia passports, came back, they would face criminal prosecution.

Now the Australian Federal Police has done just that. Two women who landed in Melbourne…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rwanda: Critic Dies in Prison on Release Day
~ AI in the emergency department: promising, powerful but still unproven
~ What Iran’s absence from the Venice Biennale reveals about art and politics
~ ‘A life-and-death matter’: understanding how Ofsted inspections risk suicidal thoughts in teachers
~ Donald Trump’s chaotic mess: When U.S. power serves the ‘sultan,’ global rules erode
~ Pakistan: Authorities must end ongoing injustice of civilian trials by military courts
~ Grattan on Friday: The Farrer result will set off a willy willy. The budget already has
~ The ordeal of an undocumented Haitian migrant in the Dominican Republic
~ I’ve investigated a hantavirus outbreak. Here’s what I can tell you about the cruise ship cluster
~ From fossicking for fossils to a champion for life on Earth: Sir David Attenborough at 100
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter