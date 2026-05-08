Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda: Critic Dies in Prison on Release Day

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Aimable Karasira. © Private (Nairobi) – Rwandan authorities should conduct an effective, independent, and transparent investigation into the death in custody of Aimable Karasira, a Rwandan academic and outspoken government critic, on the day he was set to be released from prison, Human Rights Watch said today.Karasira’s prosecution and imprisonment are emblematic of Rwanda’s crackdown on dissent and free expression. His death adds to the list of disappearances and suspicious deaths of perceived critics and government opponents, and the authorities’ failure to deliver…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can houseplants really purify the air in your home? What the science actually says
~ AI in the emergency department: promising, powerful but still unproven
~ What Iran’s absence from the Venice Biennale reveals about art and politics
~ ‘A life-and-death matter’: understanding how Ofsted inspections risk suicidal thoughts in teachers
~ Donald Trump’s chaotic mess: When U.S. power serves the ‘sultan,’ global rules erode
~ Pakistan: Authorities must end ongoing injustice of civilian trials by military courts
~ Grattan on Friday: The Farrer result will set off a willy willy. The budget already has
~ The ordeal of an undocumented Haitian migrant in the Dominican Republic
~ I’ve investigated a hantavirus outbreak. Here’s what I can tell you about the cruise ship cluster
~ From fossicking for fossils to a champion for life on Earth: Sir David Attenborough at 100
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter