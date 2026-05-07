Cyclone Gabrielle exposed the risks of forestry slash. New research suggests little has changed
By Steve Urlich, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Management, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Alex Williamson, Postgraduate Student, Department of Environmental Management, Lincoln University, New Zealand
An analysis shows forestry clear-cutting limits in Tairāwhiti have barely been applied, as new rules take a more permissive stance on slash risk.
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- Thursday, May 7, 2026