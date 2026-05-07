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Human Rights Observatory

Trump and Lula at the White House: a relationship built on pragmatism and a broader regional calculus

By Guilherme Casarões, Associate Professor of Brazilian Studies, Florida International University
Bilateral meeting between both presidents sent a clear signal to Lula’s domestic audience: the relationship with Washington is not broken, and it does not require a Bolsonaro to fix it.The Conversation


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