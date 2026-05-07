Australia has the world’s highest rate of ACL reconstruction surgery. Rehab may be just as good
By Dr Thomas West, Lecturer in Physiotherapy/Research Fellow, La Trobe University
Adam Culvenor, Senior Research Fellow in Sport and Exercise Medicine, La Trobe University
Marc-Olivier Dubé, Physiothérapeute, Chercheur postdoctoral en réadaptation, Université Laval
If you’ve ever watched a game of Australian rules football, rugby league or basketball, you’ve probably seen it happen: a player lands awkwardly, grabs their knee, and doesn’t get back up.
An anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury is one of the most common and feared knee injuries in sport.
Every year, thousands of Australians rupture their ACL.
The ACL is a strong band of tissue that…
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- Thursday, May 7, 2026