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Choosing a high school can seem enormous. How do you know if one is right for your child?

By Tania Leach, Associate Professor, Education and Creative Arts, University of Southern Queensland
Across Australia, Year 6 families are doing the rounds of high school open nights, information evenings and tours.

Perhaps in your area, you don’t get a choice of schools. Maybe you and your child have already made up your mind about next year.

Or maybe the decision is more difficult. Your child may be torn between the school their best friend is going to and the one their cousin or parent loved. Maybe you’re the one losing sleep over it.

Choosing a high school can seem enormous. It’s six years of your child’s life, at an age when so much is changing. And the…The Conversation


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