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Does 432Hz tuning improve your wellbeing? A music psychologist unpacks the evidence

By Sandra Garrido, Senior Research Fellow, School of Psychology, University of Sydney
If you scroll through social media for long enough, you’ll probably find videos claiming that listening to songs tuned to “A 432Hz” can provide an amazing sense of calmness or healing.

It’s even claimed that listening to music tuned to this frequency can align your internal frequencies to those of the universe. It’s an alluring idea – that simply listening to music tuned in a specific way could improve your health.

But does it have any scientific basis?

An ancient idea


Firstly,…The Conversation


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