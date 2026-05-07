We developed a biodegradable wash that can remove pesticides and keep fruit fresh longer
By Tianxi Yang, Assistant Professor, Food Science, University of British Columbia
Ling Guo, PhD Student, Faculty of Land and Food Systems, University of British Columbia
Tzu-Cheng (Ivy) Chiu, Master's Student, Food Science, University of British Columbia
Researchers developed a dual-function biodegradable wash that removes surface pesticide residues and forms a thin protective layer to help fruit stay fresh longer.
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- Thursday, May 7, 2026