For preschoolers, fear of new foods is common — and responding can feel anything but simple
By Jessie-Lee McIsaac, Associate Professor, Canada Research Chair in Early Childhood: Diversity and Transitions, Mount Saint Vincent University
Julie E. Campbell, PhD in Health Candidate; Data Analyst, Mount Saint Vincent University
Melissa (Misty) Rossiter, Professor of Foods and Nutrition, University of Prince Edward Island
Feeding toddlers can be hard, but research sheds insight into how to help children learn to enjoy a variety of foods and recognize when they are hungry and full.
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- Thursday, May 7, 2026