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Human Rights Observatory

UN Guidance on Dismantling Gender Stereotypes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People rally on International Women's Day in Jakarta demanding the Indonesian government pass an anti-discrimination law and ratify the International Labor Organization (ILO) convention concerning the elimination of sexual violence and harassment at work, March 8, 2024. © 2024 Bay Ismoyo/AFP via Getty Images Gender stereotypes are such a pervasive part of everyday life that it can be hard to even recognize them—but they do extraordinary damage and are at the root of many forms of inequality and violence.Under the international Convention on the Elimination of All…


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