‘Fed up, fired up, and finally heard’: inside the political earthquake brewing in Farrer
By Lain Dare, Professor, Centre for Environmental Governance, University of Canberra
Mark Evans, Adjunct professor, Charles Sturt University
Max Halupka, Senior lecturer, University of Canberra
Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In Australia’s regional heartland, something unusual is happening — and voters know it.
For decades, elections in regional seats such as Farrer have followed a familiar script: predictable outcomes, entrenched party loyalties, and little sense that individual votes could change the result. But with the retirement of Sussan Ley after 25 years in the seat this time is different, and voters and political pundits are all taking notice.
On Wednesday night we brought together eight Farrer voters in a focus group to share a snapshot of community views and insights prior to Saturday’s…
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- Thursday, May 7, 2026