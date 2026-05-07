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How The Devil Wears Prada 2 speaks the hidden language of fashion

By Rebecca Scott, Senior Lecturer in Marketing and Strategy, Cardiff University
Fashion has always done more than keep us warm. It’s also a social language, quietly organising ideas of status, taste and belonging.

What made the first The Devil Wears Prada (2006) so satisfying was watching main character Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) learn, often the hard way, that clothes were never just clothes. At first she could not read what clothes signalled in the room. By the end, she understood their language.

The Devil Wears Prada 2The Conversation


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