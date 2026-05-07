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Trump’s new ‘Coalie’ mascot and myth of ‘clean, beautiful coal’ have a long history in advertising

By Annie Persons, Lecturer in Literature, University of Virginia
Ads from the 19th and 20th centuries shows how the industry has long tried to promote coal as clean and even healthy, despite evidence to the contrary.The Conversation


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