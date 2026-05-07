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Human Rights Observatory

Online hate groups sustain their messages by repeating powerful stories or routinely adding new allegations

By Yu-Ru Lin, Professor of Computing and Information, University of Pittsburgh
Hate communities often flourish online for years, raising the question of how they persist. My research team has found that powerful stories keep members of a hate group galvanized, either by repeating the story over and over or by constantly adding fresh accusations and interpretations to it.

I’m a computational social scientist who studies social and political networks. My colleagues and I uncovered these…The Conversation


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