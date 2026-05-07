Why supplements aren’t a shortcut to healthy ageing
By Miguel G. Borda, Consultant in Geriatric Medicine, Department of Neurology, Universidad de Navarra
George E. Barreto, Associate Professor in Cell Biology and Immunology, Department of Biological Sciences, University of Limerick
The use of dietary supplements has increased sharply in recent years. Vitamins, minerals and other nutritional products are often marketed as simple ways to boost energy, support immunity, protect brain health or even promote longevity. For many people, taking supplements can feel like a sensible, proactive health habit.
But this perception can be misleading. For people who already have adequate nutrition, many supplements…
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- Thursday, May 7, 2026