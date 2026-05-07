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AI in the emergency department: promising, powerful but still unproven

By Ewen Harrison, Professor of Surgery and Data Science, University of Edinburgh
Artificial intelligence can now outperform doctors at diagnosing patients in the emergency department, according to a new study in Science.

The AI was given written notes from real emergency department records from a hospital in Boston, US, and asked to weigh in at different points during the patient’s care. At the earliest stage – triage, when a patient first arrives – the AI identified the correct diagnosis, or something…The Conversation


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