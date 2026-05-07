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Human Rights Observatory

‘A life-and-death matter’: understanding how Ofsted inspections risk suicidal thoughts in teachers

By Rachel Harding, Research Fellow in Social Sciences, Nottingham Trent University
Andrew Clapham, Associate Professor of Education Policy, Nottingham Trent University
Ofsted, the schools inspectorate in England, was the subject of a UK parliamentary inquiry after the death by suicide of Ruth Perry, headteacher of Caversham Primary school in Berkshire, in 2023. The coroner’s report had concluded that Perry’s death was “suicide, contributed to by an Ofsted inspection”.

The parliamentary inquiry called for…The Conversation


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