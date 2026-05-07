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Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Authorities must end ongoing injustice of civilian trials by military courts

By Amnesty International
On the first anniversary of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s ruling that trials of civilians by military courts are constitutional, Isabelle Lassee, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for South Asia, said: “The Supreme Court’s 2025 decision has fundamentally undermined the right to a fair trial and the right to liberty in Pakistan. Such courts flout […] The post Pakistan: Authorities must end ongoing injustice of civilian trials by military courts appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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