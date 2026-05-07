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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

The ordeal of an undocumented Haitian migrant in the Dominican Republic

By Guest Contributor
Regaining hope and confidence rests on finding a pathway to a country where he can regain his freedom and dignity, since persistent gang violence makes a return to Haiti impossible.


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