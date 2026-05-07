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I’ve investigated a hantavirus outbreak. Here’s what I can tell you about the cruise ship cluster

By Craig Dalton, Conjoint Associate Professor, School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Newcastle
The cruise ship cluster of hantavirus cases continues to grow. The World Health Organization reports that as of May 6 there were eight cases, three of whom are confirmed by laboratory testing as hantavirus. In recent days, we heard three passengers had died.

Now some passengers are being medically…The Conversation


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