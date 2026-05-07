Less trusting, more financially stressed: new data show how Australians feel about their lives
By Kate Lycett, Senior Research Fellow, School of Psychology, Deakin University
Georgie Frykberg, Project Manager, School of Psychology, Deakin University
Warwick Smith, Honorary Fellow, School of Social and Political Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Results from a new national survey show Australians feel worse about many things than they did during COVID. Now governments need to use these data to do better.
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- Thursday, May 7, 2026