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Human Rights Observatory

Game. Set. Match. is a love letter to truth-telling. It is nothing short of brilliant

By Bianca Williams, PhD Candidate in the History Program, La Trobe University; The University of Melbourne
Megan Wilding’s Game. Set. Match., now playing at Malthouse, is both a powerful reckoning with colonial violence and a love letter to self.The Conversation


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