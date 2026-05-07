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Human Rights Observatory

Russia doesn’t have much to celebrate on Victory Day, as Ukraine brings the war home to Putin

By Jon Richardson, Visiting Fellow, Centre for European Studies, Australian National University
Putin is under growing pressure at home as Ukraine continues to strike far inside Russia and more critics are voicing discontent with the war.The Conversation


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