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Human Rights Observatory

Landlords pay almost $7 billion a year more in tax than home owners, pushing rents higher

By Chris Murphy, Visiting Fellow, Economics (modelling), Australian National University
Up to 14% of what renters paid for housing in the past decade could have been due to taxes that don’t apply to owner-occupied homes, new estimates show.The Conversation


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