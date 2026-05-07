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Humid heat may increase the risk of premature birth. But aspirin could help

By Stacey Savin, Postdoctoral researcher, Vascular Immunology of Pregnancy Group, University of Adelaide, University of Adelaide
Pregnancy can be a time of joy and anticipation. But it can also be a nerve-wracking experience, with many factors affecting when and how a baby arrives.

A new study, published today, suggests when pregnant women are exposed to high levels of humid heat during pregnancy, they are more likely to have a preterm birth.

However, this…The Conversation


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