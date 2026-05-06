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Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: Immediate and unconditional release of prisoners of conscience Luis Pacheco and Héctor Chaclán

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International has designated Luis Pacheco and Héctor Chaclán, ancestral authorities of the 48 cantons of Totonicapán in 2023, as prisoners of conscience. They have been unjustly imprisoned for over a year simply for having made use of their right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.  “Luis Pacheco and Héctor Chaclán should never have […] The post Guatemala: Immediate and unconditional release of prisoners of conscience Luis Pacheco and Héctor Chaclán   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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