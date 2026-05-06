Countries must back commitments to transition from fossil fuels with action
By Philippe Le Billon, Professor, Geography Department and School of Public Policy & Global Affairs, University of British Columbia
Pierre Wokuri, Junior Professor in Political Science, Sciences Po Rennes
Translating the Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels conference into a concrete action will demand structural reforms, credible policy tools and sustained political will.
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- Wednesday, May 6, 2026