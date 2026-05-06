NZ is overdue for a population strategy – but there is only so much governments can do
By Tahu Kukutai, Professor of Demography, University of Waikato
John Bryant, Research Associate in Demography, University of Waikato
Polly Atatoa Carr, Associate Professor of Population Health, University of Waikato
New Zealand’s population structure is changing rapidly, yet the country has no comprehensive strategy to intervene or adapt to demographic shifts.
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- Wednesday, May 6, 2026