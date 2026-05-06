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5 great podcasts parents can listen to with children – backed by research

By Corey Martin, Lecturer and Podcast Producer, Department of Media and Communication, Swinburne University of Technology
Children’s podcasts are a fast-growing part of the audio industry. Here are five that work particularly well for shared listening.The Conversation


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