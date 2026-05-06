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Human Rights Observatory

More than 70 civilians killed in Ukraine in less than a week

At least 70 civilians have been killed and more than 500 injured across Ukraine since the start of May, UN human rights monitors said on Wednesday, as waves of attacks hit cities across the country and humanitarian workers struggled to reach communities near the frontline.


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