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Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso’s Junta Escalates Attack on Information

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image News studio of TV5Monde in Paris, April 9, 2015. © 2015 Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The military authorities in Burkina Faso are tightening their grip on what people can see, hear, and know.On May 5, Burkina Faso’s media regulator ordered the suspension of French broadcaster TV5Monde, accusing it of “disinformation” and “apology of terrorism” in its reporting on Islamist armed groups in Burkina Faso and neighboring Mali. The action is the latest targeting the channel that was previously suspended twice in 2024 and remains off the…


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