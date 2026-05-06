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Human Rights Observatory

Why banning pro-Palestine marches is a risky response to antisemitic violence

By Joel Busher, Professor of Political Sociology, Coventry University
Tufyal Choudhury, Associate Professor, Durham Law School
Following recent antisemitic violence and aggression, calls from some quarters for a temporary ban on pro-Palestine marches have gained traction. Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch has firmly supported a ban, while Keir Starmer, the prime minister, has suggested that some protests may need to be stopped. The government’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation has called for a moratoriumThe Conversation


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