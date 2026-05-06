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Human Rights Observatory

Additional learning needs present a key challenge for the incoming Senedd

By Emily Roberts-Tyler, Lecturer in Education, Bangor University
The upcoming Senedd elections may shift the balance of power in Wales. Any new government must immediately grapple with the significant ongoing challenges of embedding educational reforms across the additional learning needs system.

Recent policy proposals to change the system of support for children with special educational needs in…The Conversation


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