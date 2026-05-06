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There’s little love for the SNP – so why does the party look set to win in Scotland?

By Fraser McMillan, Lecturer in Scottish Electoral Politics, University of Edinburgh
Barring a last-minute surprise, the Holyrood election will probably return the Scottish National Party (SNP) to government for the fifth time in a row. The nationalists have been in office for so long that thousands of Scots who weren’t even born when the party entered office in 2007 are now going to the polls for the first time.

But just 23% of respondents think the Scottish government is doing a good job, according to the Scottish Election Study’s final pre-election…The Conversation


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