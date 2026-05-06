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The Conversation UK Climate Poetry Award Terms & Conditions 2026

By Anna Turns, Senior Environment Editor, The Conversation
Anna Walker, Senior Arts + Culture Editor, The Conversation
The Promoter

The promoter of this competition is The Conversation Trust (UK), a non-profit company limited by guarantee (number 08158264), with its registered office at Shropshire House (4th Floor), 11-20 Capper Street, London, WC1E 6JA. For queries about this competition, please contact climatepoetry@theconversation.com.

1. How to enter

1.1. The competition will close on September 1 at 11.59pm BST (the “Closing Date”).

1.2. All submissions to be made via the entry form and must be received no later than the Closing…The Conversation


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