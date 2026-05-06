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Welsh election: why immigration is important to voters in the ‘Nation of Sanctuary’

By Rhys Dafydd Jones, Senior Lecturer, Geography and Earth Sciences, Aberystwyth University
Immigration is receiving much attention in the run-up to the Welsh election. This might seem odd at first because the Welsh parliament (the Senedd) has no power over immigration. It can’t make laws on who enters the country, how asylum claims are handled or who gets citizenship. All of that is controlled by the UK government in Westminster.

But since 2019, Wales has considered itself a “nation of sanctuary”. This means the Welsh government…The Conversation


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