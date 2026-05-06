Protecting pollinating insects could improve diets and livelihoods worldwide – new study
By Thomas Timberlake, Senior Research Associate in Pollination Ecology, University of Bristol
Jane Memmott, Professor of Ecology, University of Bristol
In Nepal’s remote mountain district of Jumla, preparation for a family meal begins long before food reaches the cooking pot. It starts in terraced fields of beans, buckwheat, apples and pumpkins that must be ploughed, planted, tended and harvested before a family can eat.
But other workers often go unseen: the pollinating insects. By moving pollen between flowers, pollinators ensure that crops bear healthy, nutritious fruit to eat and sell.
Most people don’t think about insects when they eat. But in farming systems like this one, the link is direct and stark. If
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- Wednesday, May 6, 2026